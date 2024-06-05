Smriti Irani couldn't hold onto her Amethi Lok Sabha seat in the Lok Sabha election 2024. Smriti lost out to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma with a margin of 1,67,196 votes. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thhi actress' defeat came as a shock to many as she had previously defeated Rahul Gandhi from the same seat in 2019.

Smriti's emotional post

Smriti took to social media to share an emotional post after the loss. She mentioned that she had worked for a decade on medical colleges, bypass, building lives from village to another in Amethi. "Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure -- roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more," she wrote.

Smriti thanked those who stood by her and added that her josh is still high. "To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, 'How's the josh?' I say- it's still high, Sir," Smriti Irani added.

Celebs pour in support

Mouni Roy quickly reacted to Smriti's post and commented, "Always with you." Actor Sudhanshu Panday also expressed solidarity and wrote, "U always made the country proud .. and been an inspiration for women of our country ... u shall bounce back bigger." Sonu Sood dropped a heart emoji.

Actress Pooja Banerjee also commented, "Hard work always pays off mam don't worry we all with u." Aashka Goradia also took to Smriti's social media page to extend support. "With you EVERYDAY! Nothing has and nothing will ever stop you from the good that you do! Full Power!!" Dalip Tahil wrote, "Madam minister, you will triumph, bigger things await you, wish you every success." "Keep working hard thats it," Neena Gupta added.