Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani, accompanied by the MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, is on a significant diplomatic mission to Jeddah. The primary agenda includes engaging in crucial discussions, signing the Hajj agreement, and overseeing diverse arrangements and facilities. This strategic move underscores a positive step toward fostering stronger bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia.

Smriti Irani emphasized the importance of the ongoing engagements, stating, "This was the first of many meetings today," she told IBTimes.

Taking to Twitter, Irani officially announced, "Pleased to announce the formalization of the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 between India and Saudi Arabia. Alongside Hon'ble MoS for External Affairs, I presided over the signing. Productive discussions on mutual interests were held with Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Affairs. The Saudi delegation expressed sincere appreciation for India's exceptional digital initiatives, particularly in providing essential last-mile information to pilgrims. Our proposal to encourage participation of women without Mehram in Haj pilgrimage further underscores our commitment to inclusivity."

Discussions also covered plans for improving medical facilities, ensuring the comprehensive well-being of all pilgrims. Irani commended the collaborative spirit exhibited during these deliberations and looks forward to the continued fortification of bilateral relations.

Minority Affairs Minister's visit to Jeddah

Smriti Irani's two-day visit to Jeddah included attending the Haj conference and signing the Haj Agreement 2024 between India and Saudi Arabia. The Union Minister for Women & Child Development led the Indian delegation, showcasing the depth of the Indo-Saudi partnership.

Irani's participation in the 3rd Edition of the 'Haj and Umrah Conference' in Jeddah, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, highlights the evolving Indo-Saudi collaboration across various sectors. This visit is anticipated to further strengthen the strategic partnership, with Haj emerging as a pivotal dimension in this flourishing relationship.

As India and Saudi Arabia deepen their ties, this diplomatic move holds promise for the seamless execution of future Haj pilgrimages, contributing to the overall strengthening of relations between the two nations.