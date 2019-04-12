Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Amethi, has finally revealed in her nomination paper that she did not complete graduation from Delhi University.

She will be contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In the nomination paper, the actress-turned-politician revealed that she had completed school in 1993. She then pursued a Bachelor of Commerce from Delhi University's School of Open Learning. She had joined the three-year degree course in 1994 but did not complete it.

While filing her nomination paper for the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk in New Delhi, Smriti Irani had presented an affidavit which claimed that she had done a Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University's School of Open Learning in 1996. It had created a quite a stir at that time as the opposition parties claimed that she was not a graduate.

Smriti Irani had appeared for the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) from New Delhi's Holy Child Auxilium School in 1993.

Her educational qualification has always been a subject of debate with the opposition parties. Several people have also tried to gather information about her education from the DU with the help of Right to Information (RTI).

National Spokesperson of Congress Priyanka Chaturvedi trolled Smriti Irani for her claims on educational qualifications. She said, "a new serial is going to come, 'Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi" (because the minister was once a graduate) trolling Irani with her earlier soap opera 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She also sang the opening title track of the serial with different lyrics.

#WATCH Congress' Priyanka Chaturdevi: A new serial is going to come, 'Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi'; Its opening line will be 'Qualifications ke bhi roop badalte hain, naye-naye sanche mein dhalte hain, ek degree aati hai, ek degree jaati hai, bante affidavit naye hain. pic.twitter.com/o8My3RX9JR — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2019

In November 2018, Rahul Gandhi had also attacked the BJP saying: "Fake degree is in BJP's DNA". In January, Irani hit back at Gandhi, calling him a "congenital liar", but has not addressed the issue, reports The Wire.

During the 2014 election, Smriti Irani had lost to the Congress chief at Amethi - a Congress stronghold.

The BJP candidate has lesser chances of winning this time also as her close aide in the constituency, Ravi Dutt Mishra, joined Congress on Thursday.

In her affidavit, Irani has declared assets worth Rs 4.71 crore. Her immovable assets are worth Rs 2.96 crore, including agricultural land and a residential building worth crores.