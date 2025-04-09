Smriti Irani back as Tulsi? Ekta Kapoor hints at Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot, fans rejoice

Every avid TV watcher is familiar with Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The series revolutionized Indian television and became a cultural phenomenon. Watched across generations, characters like Mihir and Tulsi became household names.

Smriti Irani's portrayal of Tulsi Virani was one of the most beloved characters in the show. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was the longest-running serial of its time and held the highest TRP ratings for eight consecutive years. The show eventually went off-air, but its legacy endured.

Did filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor just confirm Smriti Irani's return to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot?

Now, in 2025, reports suggest that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set for a much-anticipated reboot. Ever since the news broke, fans have been eagerly awaiting further updates. At a recent event, the show's creator, Ektaa R Kapoor, confirmed the reboot and hinted that Smriti Irani might reprise her iconic role.

According to Hindustan Times, Ektaa R Kapoor revealed that the reboot will consist of 150 episodes. Explaining the decision, she said, "The love we have for this program brought everyone related to it back together to complete just those 150 episodes, reaching that 2000-episode milestone. This show deserves that."

Teasing an exciting twist, Ektaa added, "We are bringing politics into entertainment—or better, a politician into entertainment," hinting at the possible return of Tulsi Virani, now perhaps with a political edge.

Reports state that actors Amar Upadhyay, Cezanne Khan, and Ronit Roy are being considered for the role of Mihir. The reboot is currently in development, and work is progressing swiftly. An official announcement is expected by June 2025.