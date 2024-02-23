Days after Rahul Gandhi made some objectionable comments on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Smriti Irani has launched a scathing attack on him. The Congress leader, during his Bharat Jodo yatra, had made these comments on Aishwarya and how she attended the Ram Mandir inauguration. Gandhi had also questioned exclusion of the marginalised communities from the auspicious event.

What Rahul Gandhi had said

Rahul Gandhi had questioned the absence of poor and mariginalised communities at the Ram Mandir inauguration event during one of his rallies. "Beech mein ek taraf Aishwarya Rai nachti hui dikhengi, dance hoga vahan pe. Dusri taraf balle balle karke Amitabh Bachchan niklenge," (One side we will see Aishwarya Rai dancing, Amitabh Bachchan will come doing Bhangra steps from the other side) he had said.

"By inviting industrialists and Amitabh Bachchan to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Modi gave the message that the country's 73 percentage of people has no importance," Economic Times quoted Gandhi saying in another one of his rally.

Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi 'ghatiya'

Now, Union Minister, Smriti Irani has called his remarks "ghatiya" (cheap). Smriti said that if he is talking about his father's friend's daughter-in-law like this, how can one expect him to give respect to the women of the country. "Maine aaj tak Rahul Gandhi ke liye is shabd ka istemaal nahi kiya hai, par ghatiya. (I haven't used such words for Rahul Gandhi but it is cheap). He is talking like this about a woman who is the daughter-in-law of his father's friend. How can you expect him to give respect to the women of the country?" Irani said.

She further added, "Rahul Gandhi likes to present himself as someone who is politically sane, but he is genuinely institutionally erratic. And I mean this genuinely. I am not mocking him. I mean this genuinely. He is not stable." Former actress, Smriti Irani also called Rahul Gandhi "unpredictable" that can "destabilise any institution".