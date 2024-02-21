Rahul Gandhi has launched new criticism on PM Modi regarding the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' questioned PM Modi's decision to exclude certain marginalized communities from the inauguration ceremony of Ram Lalla temple. And in doing so, he even brought in the Bachchan family's name.

Rahul Gandhi's jibe

Rahul Gandhi questioned the absence of the President, Dalits and other backward classes from the event. "By inviting industrialists and Amitabh Bachchan to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Modi gave the message that the country's 73 percentage of people has no importance," Economic Times quoted Gandhi saying. A video that has now gone viral also shows Rahul accusing Aishwarya of dancing at the event and Amitabh Bachchan doing Bhangra moves there.

Bringing in the Bachchans

In another rally, he was again seen taking digs at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. Rahul goes on to say that Aishwarya will be seen dancing and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen doing Balle Balle. "Beech mein ek taraf Aishwarya Rai nachti hui dikhengi, dance hoga vahan pe. Dusri taraf balle balle karke Amitabh Bachchan niklenge," he said.

Rahul Gandhi empowering women in Congress style..pic.twitter.com/DtabNqvTzN — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 20, 2024

Rahul further went on to say, "Shah Rukh Khan dikhayi denge, Virat Kohli dikhenge, India ki cricket team dikhegi. Vahan aapko ek bhi bhookha nahi dikhega (You will find SRK there, Virat Kohli there, Indian cricket team there but you won't see any starving person there)"

Ironically, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had not attended the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. While Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted there, seeking blessings and offering prayers, Aishwarya had given the gala event a miss. Needless to say, Rahul Gandhi started trending on social media after his jibes. Many lashed out at the Congress leader for his nasty remarks and many asked if he was trying to divide the country.