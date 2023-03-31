Fans of Mahesh Babu have been super excited about his next film which is tentatively titled SSMB28. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the poster and release date of the film were out recently and fans of Mahesh Babu have been going gaga over his look. One thing that struck our mind is Mahesh Babu smoking in the poster.

Smoking poster after 16 long years

The last time Mahesh Babu was seen smoking in a film was 16 years ago in the film called Athidhi which release in 2007. After that, he never chose a role or a character that made him smoke on screen. Unfortunately, fans get high with their actors smoking on the screen. The same is with Mahesh Babu's fans.

Decoding the poster

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram have joined hands together after a few years and this is their third film together. This poster sees a few people fearing Mahesh's arrival. There is a lot of dust with the vehicle in the background and a few red chillies flying in the air. This explains that the film is a pakka mass entertainer and is going to be a feast for the fans of Mahesh to watch him as a mass avatar.

Star-studded film

The film has Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela playing the leading ladies. Sreeleela plays Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law. There are some top-notch technicians in the film which is produced by Chinna Babu under Harika Hassine Creations.

While hit composer S Thaman scores the music for SSMB28, the crew comprises noted technicians including cinematographer PS Vinod, art director AS Prakash and editor Navin Nooli. Other details about the film and its team will be out soon.