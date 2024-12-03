Gujarat opener Urvil Patel on Tuesday smashed his second T20 century in just six days, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Uttarakhand at the Emerald High School Ground. Patel blazed to a 36-ball hundred, leading Gujarat to a commanding eight-wicket victory in just 13.1 overs.

Patel's century made him the first batter in T20 cricket history to notch up two hundreds in fewer than 40 balls. This milestone comes hot on the heels of his record-breaking 28-ball century last week against Tripura on the same ground.

Chasing a target of 183, Patel unleashed a breathtaking assault, finishing unbeaten on 115 off just 41 deliveries. His innings included eight boundaries and 11 towering sixes, showcasing his ability to decimate any bowling attack. His onslaught ensured Gujarat comfortably achieved the target with 41 balls to spare.

In the earlier game, Patel smashed an unbeaten 113 off 35 balls while chasing a modest target of 156. His knock included 12 sixes and seven fours, propelling Gujarat to victory in just 10.2 overs. His century in 28 balls was the fastest by an Indian in T20 cricket, and his strike rate of 322.86 in that innings is second only to Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, who hit a 27-ball hundred earlier this year.

Patel's penchant for quick scoring isn't new. Exactly a year before his first 28-ball T20 century, he smashed the second-fastest List A hundred in Indian cricket, reaching the milestone in just 41 balls against Arunachal Pradesh.

The 26-year-old was part of the Gujarat Titans squad for the IPL 2023 season, picked up for Rs 20 lakh. However, despite his explosive performances, Patel was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. He entered the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh but went unsold.

