Foldable smartphones are in trend, and Samsung is clearly leading the pack with its Galaxy Z-series, generation after generation. But this year's Fold7 and Flip7 models have changed the game altogether by making these foldables most refined and practical devices yet. Be it engineering prowess or AI infusion, Samsung has found the sweet spot, which is making the foldable tech appeal to the masses.

A lot has been said about the big, muscle-bound Galaxy Z Fold7 (your Hulk, if you will), but its smaller sibling, the Flip7, is pure Ant-Man energy—compact enough to disappear in your palm, yet mighty enough to punch above its weight. We've been testing the Flip7 for over a week now, and some of its features stand out not just for their innovation but for their real-world usefulness.

It's like Ant-Man

The Flip7's design is worthy of standalone mention, refining years of foldable tech. It folds into a compact square that slides effortlessly into the smallest pockets, handbags, or clutches. It hides in your palm when you don't want a phone dominating your hand, yet offers a confident, non-slippery grip when unfolded.

The big, functional cover display means you can check messages, reply to chats, control music, navigate maps, or even snap selfies without ever opening the phone. That's design prowess—not just for aesthetics, but for real-world usability.

Influencers assemble!

With its hinge and FlexCam mode, the Flip7 becomes its own tripod. Whether it's a hands-free video call, a low-angle street shot, or filming that GRWM video, the Flip7 stands on its own. No more balancing your phone against coffee mugs or awkwardly propping it up on books — been there, done that.

For vloggers, influencers, or just parents chasing kids around, this flexibility changes how you shoot.

Jarvis, errm...

Samsung's Galaxy AI features feel especially natural on a foldable. It's not Jarvis straight out Tony Stark's lab, but has some real-life AI capabilities that make you feel "superhuman".

Tried Live Translate and it works beautifully during hands-free calls, Circle to Search makes looking up something mid-conversation seamless, and AI photo editing fits perfectly into the FlexCam workflow. Now for the traveller and explorer in you, the Flip7's flip design is just perfect to communicate with strangers in a foreign language.

Camera gains an edge

Most phones still make you choose: great main camera quality or selfie convenience. The Flip7 lets you have both —thecover screen acts as a live viewfinder for the main camera, so your selfies use flagship-grade optics, not the weaker front sensor. Add to that better stability when the phone is half-folded, and you've got a camera setup that adapts to the shot, instead of making you adapt to the phone. If you're a content creator, travel vlogger and simply would like to shoot your videos without any help, the Flip7 is up for the task.

Making a case for Flip7

The Flip7 represents how far foldables have come. We're talking tougher glass, water resistance, slimmer hinges, and larger cover displays. This isn't a novelty anymore; it's a blueprint for the future. As tech matures, we're likely heading toward foldables that are thinner than today's slabs, even bigger external screens, and AI that's built around the folding form.

Practicality used to mean battery life, storage, and speed. Now, it's also about adaptability—how well your phone fits into your day without getting in the way. The Galaxy Z Flip7 is pocketable when you need space, expansive when you need a big screen, and versatile in ways a candy bar phone simply isn't. It's proof that practicality can look stunning—and that sometimes, the smartest phone isn't the biggest one.