Samsung has once again captured the spotlight with the launch of its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold7. This device has generated an extraordinary demand across India, leading to it being 'out-of-stock' in several markets.

The Galaxy Z Fold7, along with the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, has set a new benchmark in the Indian smartphone market. Samsung India reported an impressive 210,000 pre-orders for these seventh-generation foldables within just 48 hours of their announcement.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President of MX Business at Samsung India, expressed gratitude towards the tech-savvy Indian consumers for the enthusiastic reception of the Galaxy Z Fold7.

"We would like to thank India's tech-savvy consumers for giving the Galaxy Z Fold7 a blockbuster start. We are aware that many markets in the country are facing a shortfall due to huge demand. We are working overtime to ensure adequate supplies of our most advanced smartphone, to enable customers to enjoy the Galaxy Z Fold7 at the earliest. The strong demand is coming from both retail markets and online platforms," he said.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is celebrated for its thinnest and lightest design to date, weighing just 215 grams, which is even lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. When folded, it measures a mere 8.9 mm in thickness, and when unfolded, it is just 4.2 mm thick.

India witnesses surging demand for Fold7

Retail partners across India have echoed the high consumer enthusiasm for the Galaxy Z Fold7.

Nilesh Gupta, Director at Vijay Sales, a key retail partner for Samsung, noted, "Samsung's seventh generation of foldable smartphones, especially the Galaxy Z Fold7, has been performing exceptionally well across our stores. We have witnessed extraordinary demand, with most of our top outlets in key cities already running out of stock. It is clear that customers are thrilled with the innovation and premium experience the device offers, signaling mainstreaming of foldable smartphones."

Similarly, Sandeep Singh Jolly, Chief Operating Officer at Electronics Mart India Ltd (Bajaj Electronics), observed a surge in demand across major urban centers. "Samsung's seventh generation of foldable smartphones, notably the Galaxy Z Fold7, has demonstrated remarkable sales performance across our retail network. We are observing a surge in demand, with many of our flagship stores in key urban areas experiencing stock depletion. This indicates a strong customer reception of the foldable smartphones," he said.

Uvaraj Natarajan, Founder and CEO of Poorvika Mobiles, also commented on the success of the Galaxy Z Fold7, stating, "Galaxy Z Fold7 has been a great success with a fabulous response across regions. Stocks are getting liquidated as soon as they are getting delivered to our stores."

Why such a hype?

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is not just about aesthetics and design; it is packed with many features that set it apart from its predecessors. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, delivering performance boosts of 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU compared to the previous generation. This power enables the Galaxy Z Fold7 to process more AI experiences on-device without compromise.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Z Fold7 is its camera capabilities. It boasts the first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series. Samsung's next-generation ProVisual Engine processes images faster, ensuring that every photo and video is crisp, vibrant, and full of detail.

The device also features an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, offering ultra-rich contrast, true blacks, and vibrant detail that enhances everything from movies to multitasking. The Armor FlexHinge on the Galaxy Z Fold7 is thinner and lighter. The cover display is made with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a new glass ceramic that has crystals intricately embedded within its glass matrix, providing enhanced durability.

Samsung has also focused on enhancing the user experience with One UI 8, which seamlessly combines large-screen multitasking with intelligent tools that understand what users type, say, and even see. Google's Gemini Live allows users to share their screen in real-time while speaking with the AI assistant, enabling contextual requests based on what's visible. Additionally, One UI 8 brings enhanced privacy to personalized AI experiences with the new Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), which creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device's secure storage area.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and wireless PowerShare. Besides the 200MP primary shooter, the phone packs a 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom, 30x digital). On the front, it features a 10MP cover and a 10MP inner screen selfie camera.