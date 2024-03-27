Orhan Awatramani fondly known as Orry is one of the most who never fails to grab headlines with his witty one-liner, his soritical choice and those new and trendy phone covers. The social media star is not just popular among Gen Zs but also loved by millennials.

From chatting with Salman Khan and staying inside the Bigg Boss house to being invited by the Ambanis for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding. the special media star is all over the internet. He is active on social media and ensures that he replies and comments to his fans and friends.

Recently, the young sensation was asked what does he for a living, and to this, he acclaimed, "I am a liver, as I live." Orry's 'I am a liver' went viral in no time. His statement has created a stir on social media.

The young star has also achieved awards. Last week, he was at a beauty award along with other celebs, was seen greeting and talking to paps, and also greeted the celebs. However, a content creator called out Orry for not shaking hands with her.

Here's what happened

A social media influencer took to her Instagram and documented her experience from the event and shared how Daisy Shah was kind towards her, while Orry didn't shake hands with her which let her morale down.

In the video, she shared glimpses of her red-carpet photo-ops, Orry getting an award and also Daisy Shah waiting in the queue.

In the video's voice-over, she said, "I was watching all my childhood stars in real. I saw Orry there and I went there to greet him and said, 'I really like the way you are..' He said, Thank you.."

His manager came and said, "Do not click pics with him.."

She added, "I went to shake hands and said it was nice meeting you, but he reluctantly showed a fist bump and didn't shake hands with him. Then I went to photo-ops, where celebs are supposed to go ahead and take pictures and then the influencers and Daisy Shah were also there standing behind me. I told her to come ahead. To this Daisy Shah said we will follow the queue. I then realised kindness still exists."

Orry reacts

The video of the content creator went viral in no time and soon reached Orry. The social media sensation shared his stance and commented on her video.

A lot of social media users slammed the influencers for using his name to gain views and publicity. While some stood for the influencer.

As soon as netizens dropped hate comments on her.

Orry replied, "Babe, I do not know you, you ain't my homie, I do not know what germs and shit your hand carries, I am always happy to meet fans and friends, when the time permits, shoving your way to me at a public event, passing my security and disrespecting my manager, you yet got close to me and politely greeted you, dont expect strangers to touch you, you got a friendly fist bump but event that's not enough ??? And if you were truly embarrassed what is the need for this clout chasing video ???.."

He added, "Sly and shameless."

As the influencer is busy deleting the comments. Orry noticed and wrote, "Why are you deleting comments??? If u were not wrong, why are you deleting comments ???"

Orry charged Rs 20-30 lacs for pictures

In November last year, Orry revealed that he earned around Rs 20-30 lakh for posing for photos.

Orry said that he charges Rs 30 lakhs for getting clicked to pose and get clicked. He added that he stays for the entire party, mingles with everyone like a friend, and takes pictures with all the guests.