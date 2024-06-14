A shocking incident gripped the entertainment industry on April 14, 2024. Gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment. At the time of the firing, Salman Khan and his family members were present at home. However, no one was injured.

As soon as the news went viral, CCTV footage was checked and additional police were immediately deployed outside Salman Khan's house.

The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting.

Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Arbaaz Khan on June 4

A four-member team, including an officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, visited Salman Khan's house on June 4 to record his statement.

Salman Khan reportedly told the police that he realised his life was in danger and thanked them for their help.

As per a report in NDTV, Salman Khan told the police that he had slept late after a party the night before the incident. The sound of a bullet that was later found to have hit his balcony woke him. The actor said after he was jolted awake, he went to the balcony to check and looked outside but did not see anyone.

Arbaaz Khan, who was at his Juhu residence at the time of the firing, was asked over 150 questions, the police said.

Their father, Salim Khan, was also at the Bandra apartment when the firing took place but his statement was not recorded due to his age.

The crime branch will record his statement if required.

Culprits arrested

Mumbai police arrested two shooters who fired at actor Salman Khan's house in the city, officials said.

As per officials, Vicky Sahab Gupta and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal, who are from Bihar, were arrested in Gujarat's Bhuj. The accused were hiding in a temple in Bhuj when police arrested them after a tip-off, officials said.

The motorbike, which was abandoned near Mount Mary Church, a little over a kilometre from the actor's house, was registered in the name of a man living in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, officials said.

The man had recently sold the two-wheeler, assistant commissioner of police Panvel Ashok Rajput said.

Days after the firing, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was seen at Salman Khan's residence.

Mumbai Police have added more personnel to Salman Khan's security team after the incident. The actor has also been asked to inform the Mumbai Police before moving out of his house.

However, Salman Khan has been flying in and out of the city for work commitments, amid heavy security.

Work front

Salman Khan is teaming up with filmmaker AR Murgadoss for his upcoming movie, Sikandar. Salman started shooting for the film on June 18, 2024.

The actor will not be part of Bigg Boss OTT 3 this year, Anil Kapoor will be hosting this season.