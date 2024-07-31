Rashami Desai started her career at a very early stage. She gained immense fame for playing the role of Tapasya in the television series Uttaran. After the successful show for years, she was also seen with Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak'. After which, she was also part of 'Bigg Boss 13' to 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. She has been a well-known face in the industry. The actor found love in TV heartthrob Nandish Sandhu and the duo took nuptial vows on February 12, 2011. Nandish and Rashami divorced in March 2016.

Rashami Desai says she was homeless for four days, slept in her Audi A6

The actor's professional and personal life have also been in the news and her life hasn't been a bed of roses. Recently, Rashami opened up about her financial crisis with Paras Chhabra on his podcast.

The incident happened back in 2017 when financial stress merged with family disputes, causing her to block her family members.

Rashami said, "I had bought a house during that time. I had a loan of almost Rs 2.5 crore, and apart from that... I remember there was a total debt of Rs 3.25-3.5 crore on me. I thought everything was fine but then suddenly, my show was shut down."

Rashami is Coming Live On Instagram to clear all the unnecessary articles that are creating issues!!#RashamiDesai #Rashamians @TheRashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/HAnPyasND5 — ??????? ????? ?? ? (@RashamiDesaiFC_) July 31, 2024

She added, "I was on the road for four days. I had an Audi A6 and I would sleep in that car. All my stuff was at my manager's house. I was completely cut off from my family. Those days, rickshaw valas would have a meal for Rs 20. It used to come in a plastic bag which had dal and chawal mixed and they would give two rotis along with it. It would have some stones also but I ate that anyway. These four days were very difficult," Mid-Day quoted her saying.

Rashami Desai's 'financial struggle' story sparks meme fest on social media

However, her "sleeping in Audi A 6 struggle" didn't go down well with many social media users. They mocked her because for them, what she described wasn't "struggle" in the true sense.

It seems like she's really trying very hard to sound like a struggling actress but failed eventually. — Nitu (@knitu7193) July 30, 2024