A severely injured slender loris was rescued by the Press Club staff at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park on Sunday. The Press Club canteen staff comprising Mahesh, Naveen and Rajesh were at the park at around 9 am when they found the rare mammal surrounded by crows and stray dogs.

It was badly hurt and had injury marks on all paws. According to reports, it may have been used for black magic owing to its unique features such as bright eyes and was abandoned after its use. The rescuers took also ascertained that the animal was severely malnourished.

They contacted civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and forest officials of Wildlife Rehabilitation and Rescue Centre (WRRC) at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP). The slender loris was handed over to the authorities.

These arboreal mammals have seen a steady decline in its population due to poaching and cutting down of rain forests. Some of the natives believe that the slender loris has some medicinal values or magical powers due to which they are illegally smuggled.

According to the reports, slender loris was not seen at Cubbon Park in the past several years and it is the first incidence of a rescue operation in the city. Slender loris used to be common in the park years ago. A decline in its number was seen in the past few years due to the greater change in the habitats.

The BBMP and forest officials have urged people to inform concerned bodies about animal cruelties or injured animals.