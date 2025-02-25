Adah Sharma is always extremely candid; she says things as is, and her fans and followers love her genuineness. She is a typical girl next door who is extremely chirpy during conversations and has a happy-go-lucky vibe, which is why Bollywood enthusiasts love to watch her interviews. Recently, the actress, in one such interview, opened up about the kind of interaction that she had with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and netizens are absolutely floored with the way Adah described it. The actress did not shy away from accepting the fact that Bhansali was unable to recognize her.

In a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Adah admitted that she tried her hand at being a star kid when Bhansali at the premiere of 'Heeramandi' thought her to be someone else. This conversation has left social media users in splits, and most are lauding Adah for being this honest even after having done a much-talked-about film such as 'The Kerala Story'.

She said, "I have to tell you a funny story. I had to introduce myself. I went to the Heeramandi premiere, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali was standing there. I became an actor because I loved dancing in films—that was my only reason. My friend told me to greet the filmmaker, so I said, 'Hello, I'm Adah.' He looked at me and said, 'Adah? Anu Malik's daughter, Adah?'"

However, when Bhansali mistook her to be Anu Malik's daughter, Adah had the chance to correct him, reveal her identity, and speak about the films she had done. However, she was unable to do any of that and had to just go ahead with the whole confusion.

Adah mentioned, "In that fraction of a second, I thought, should I say no, I have done The Kerala Story and Sunflower, and I can dance and do 100 chakkars? Should I say all that, or should I just go along with it? Everyone asks me about nepotism in interviews. I thought I had a chance here, so I might as well agree. So I said, 'Yes.' He then asked, 'How's Dad?' and I just nodded my head and said, 'Yeah.' And he said, 'Okay.'" Adah also commented on the video, joking, "A tip on how not to get cast in a film."

In terms of work, Adah was last seen in Krishna Annam's psychological thriller 'C.D (Criminal or Devil)'.