It's been months since rumours of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce have been making headlines. Recently, reports claimed that Sunita had filed a divorce petition in court. However, amid all the speculation, the couple made their first public appearance together on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, where they addressed the media and reacted to the ongoing controversy.

While interacting with the press, Govinda said, "There is nothing more special than this. When Lord Ganesha bestows his blessings, hardships are removed, and sorrow is taken away. We pray to live together in harmony. I especially seek your good wishes for Yash and Tina (his son and daughter). May your blessings help them rise higher than me, and may people be amazed that Govinda's children achieved this without any external support."

When asked about the divorce rumours, Sunita immediately interrupted and said,

"Aap log controversies sunne aaye ho ki Ganpati Bappa ke liye aaye ho? Koi controversy nahi hai." (Have you come to hear controversies or for Lord Ganesha? There is no controversy.)

Making her stance clear, she added, "Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath me dekh kar. Itna close... Agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? Humari duriya hoti. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye... Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai." (Hasn't the media got a slap in the face today? Seeing us this close... If something was wrong, would we still be like this? No one can separate us. My Govinda is only mine and no one else's.)

With a smile, she further said, "Jab tak hum kuch na bole, koi bhi cheez pe aap mat boliye."

(Until we say something ourselves, please don't speak on our behalf.)

The couple was also seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi as they welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their Mumbai home. Govinda, dressed in a maroon kurta, twinned with Sunita, who wore a matching saree. Videos of the celebrations quickly went viral, showing them performing the Ganpati puja and offering sweets with devotion. Several celebrities, including Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra, also visited their residence for darshan.

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja: File for Divorce?

According to a report by Hauterrfly, Sunita allegedly filed for divorce under Section 13 (1)(i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The report claimed that the court had summoned Govinda on May 25 and that since June, the couple had been attempting reconciliation. While Sunita has been appearing in court, Govinda has reportedly been absent.

Sunita breaks down talking about Govinda's past affairs

In one of her recent vlogs, Sunita was seen addressing the rumours during a temple visit. Speaking to a priest, she revealed that she had been visiting Mahalaxmi Mandir since childhood.

Breaking down in tears, she said, "When I met Govinda, I prayed to the Goddess that I should marry him and have a good life. The Goddess fulfilled all my wishes—she even blessed me with two children. But not every truth in life is easy; there are always ups and downs. Still, I have faith in the Goddess that whoever tries to break my home, Maa Kaali will be there."

Govinda and Sunita have been married for over three decades and are parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing to make his acting debut soon.