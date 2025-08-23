'Has Govinda cheated on Sunita?': Actor's lawyer denies divorce rumours, urges media not to spread false news

Once again, the personal life of actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja has made headlines. On Friday, several reports surfaced claiming that Sunita has filed for divorce, accusing Govinda of adultery, cruelty, and cheating.

According to documents accessed by Hauterrfly, Sunita filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, under Section 13 (1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The petition cites adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds for separation. The court summoned Govinda, but he failed to appear until a notice to show cause was issued in May 2025.

Since June 2025, the couple has been undergoing court-mandated counselling. While Sunita has been attending sessions in person, it remains unclear whether Govinda has been participating virtually. However, Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindra, dismissed the matter, saying, "Koi case nahi, sab settle ho raha hai. Ye sab log purani cheezen utha ke daal rahe hain" ("There is no case, everything is being settled. People are just digging up old matters").

Sources close to the couple added, "Abhi Ganesh Chaturthi aayega, aapko sab saath mein nazar aayenge, aap ghar aaiyega" ("This Ganesh Chaturthi, you'll see everyone together—do come home").

Amid the ongoing rumours, Govinda made his first public appearance on Friday at the airport. Dressed in an all-white outfit paired with sunglasses, the actor smiled for the cameras, waved, and even blew kisses while posing for pictures. He appeared calm and unbothered as his team accompanied him. A few fans noticed his presence but seemed hesitant to approach, while others recorded videos from a distance.

Meanwhile, Sunita has launched her own YouTube vlog, where she shares personal anecdotes from her life with Govinda. She revealed that the first gift she ever received from him was a Mysore saree, which she has preserved to this day. When asked how Govinda compliments her, she recalled his words: "Aare Sona, kitni achi lag rahi hai tu. Mahalakshmi lagti ho, mera beta" ("You look so beautiful, like Goddess Mahalakshmi, my love").

In one of her vlogs, Sunita visited the Maa Mahakali Temple, travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle for the first time. There, when asked why she prayed to the goddess, she became emotional and said, "When I met Govinda, I prayed that I get married to him and that my life goes well." She added, "Koi bhi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare... jo bhi mera dil dukhayega, Maa Kali sabke gale kaat degi. Ek acche insaan ko, acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Mujhe aur kisi pe vishwas nahi hai" ("Whoever tries to break my home or hurt me, Maa Kali will punish them. It's not right to hurt a good man or a good woman. I trust no one else").

How did the divorce rumour begin?

Rumours about Govinda and Sunita's strained marriage have circulated for years. Sunita previously revealed that she has celebrated her birthday alone for the past 12 years and that the couple lives separately, citing Govinda's work commitments and his "talkative nature." These remarks only added fuel to speculation about their relationship.

Reports of their separation after 38 years of marriage shocked the internet. While Sunita's team initially denied the rumours, in February 2025, Govinda's team confirmed that she had filed for divorce six months earlier.

Sunita has urged the media not to share unverified reports, adding that she or Govinda would personally confirm or deny any developments in their marriage.