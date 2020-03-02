Passengers flying on Indian aircraft have something to be elated about. The Government of India has announced new rules to launch internet through WiFi on board when the devices are on airplane mode, the Civil Aviation Ministry has said, lifting the restrictions on flyers.

Indian aircraft, upon permission from the pilot-in-command, the gadget can be used on flight mode. The amended aircraft rules appeared in the official gazette. However, there is no mention of allowing mobile communication, which was published last year in August by the Government.

Also, the gazette state that no person shall operate, nor shall the operator or the pilot-in-command of an aircraft allow the operation of any portable electronic device onboard an aircraft in flight.

'Pilot-in-command may permit access to internet services'

According to the latest notification, "The pilot-in-command may permit access to internet services by passengers on board an aircraft through Wi-Fi when a laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or aeroplane mode.

Provided that the director-general shall certify the aircraft for the usage of internet in-flight through Wi-Fi onboard subject to procedures as specified in this behalf."

The finals rules regarding this were notified stating that the use of mobile phones may be permitted by the pilot-in-command "after the aircraft has landed and cleared the active runway, except when the landing takes place in low visibility conditions as may be determined by the director-general."

Official notification

The provision shall not apply to portable voice recorders, hearing aids, heart pacemakers, electronic shavers or other portable electronic devices, which in the opinion of the operator do not cause interference with the navigation or communication system of the aircraft on which it is to be operated and for which such operator has obtained the approval of the director-general.

Adding further, the notification stated that an aircraft shall be deemed to be in flight when all its external doors are closed following embarkation until the moment when any such door is opened for disembarkation.

The government has stated that no objections or suggestions have been received from the public for these draft rules.