It was a star-studded Thursday night as a slew of celebrities attended the screening of the Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force. The film was released today in theatres. The event saw Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Veer Pahariya, Orry, Nysa Devgan, Arjun Kapoor, and other celebs in attendance.

Let's take a look at who wore what.

Akshay and Twinkle twinned as they walked hand-in-hand at the event. For the screening, Akshay wore an off-white shirt paired with green wide-legged pants, while Twinkle opted for a white top, denim jeans, and a chic jacket.

Veer Pahariya, who is making his Bollywood debut with Sky Force, attended the screening in a stylish all-black ensemble, exuding charm and confidence. However, it was Dimple Kapadia who stole the spotlight alongside her granddaughter Naomika Saran, the daughter of Rinke Khanna and Sameer Saran.

The veteran actor opted for a monotone green look, wearing a sleeveless olive-green tank top with a crew neckline and a fitted silhouette. She paired it with matching linen pants and an olive-green floor-length linen jacket.

Naomika, on the other hand, looked chic in a black sleeveless peplum top paired with denim jeans.

Meet the new crush, Dimple Kapadia's granddaughter, Naomika Saran

However, the internet can't stop gushing over Dimple Kapadia's granddaughter, Naomika Saran. Netizens have been drawing comparisons between her style and look and Alia Bhatt's early days in her career.

Several videos and pictures from the Sky Force premiere night have surfaced on social media. Among the viral clips, one shows veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor greeting Akshay Kumar, while another features Boney Kapoor hugging Veer Pahariya. Boney Kapoor lauded the film and praised Veer's acting.