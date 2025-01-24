Flop or hit: Will Sky Force end Akshay Kumar's 16-Film Box Office Drought? Actor Appeals to fans for support

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars in the industry. Over the years, he has proved his mettle across genres – comedy, action, romance, and more. However, some of his recent films, namely Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Sarfira, have tanked at the box office.

Akshay Kumar appeals fans to watch his film; pens note ahead of Sky Force release

The actor is currently busy with promotions for his upcoming film, Sky Force, which is set to release on Friday, January 24, 2025. Ahead of the film's release, Akshay Kumar took to social media to appeal to his fans to watch the movie in theatres.

He wrote, "I've been a part of over 150 films, but there's something uniquely powerful about the words "based on a true story." And to top it off, stepping into the uniform of an Air Force officer has been nothing short of incredible. Sky Force is an untold story of honour, courage and patriotism that deserves to be shared. Watch it in cinemas starting tomorrow!"

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan and other officials attend the special screening of Akshay Kumar's starrer 'Sky Force' at Air Force Auditorium, Delhi pic.twitter.com/DEOKowQzjO — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2025

Meanwhile, the media and celebrities who have watched the film have lauded Akshay Kumar's role. Social media is filled with positive reviews of the film.

A user wrote, "The film manages to tug at your heartstrings where superstar Akshay Kumar delivers yet another impeccable performance, this time as Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja. The Twitter review read, "#SkyforceReview RATING: ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨ 4.5* #SkyForce is an emotional masterpiece that tugs a ring in heart with the story of an untold hero, lifted by a celebrated war hero. #AkshayKumar delivers a superb performance in the lead & shines as a true patriot Go for it @jiostudios."

#SkyForceReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐#SkyForce masterfully captures the intensity of aerial dogfights, immersing the audience in the heart of an epic battle between two rival nations... #AkshayKumar delivers a powerful & charismatic performance, perfectly embodying the spirit of a… pic.twitter.com/GghX4VLtPv — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) January 23, 2025

Another mentioned, "#SkyForce masterfully captures the intensity of aerial dogfights, immersing the audience in the heart of an epic battle between two rival nations... #AkshayKumar delivers a powerful & charismatic performance, perfectly embodying the spirit of a fearless fighter."

On January 21, the team of Sky Force organised a special screening for Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, he shared a bunch of pictures. The screening was held at the Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi.

In the picture, Akshay sat next to the defence minister. Apart from Rajnath Singh, CDS Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi, and officers from the armed forces also watched the film.

Sharing the pictures, the minister wrote, "Joined CDS and three service chiefs at the special screening of Sky Force. The film narrates the story of the Indian Air Force's bravery, courage and sacrifice during the 1965 War. I laud the makers of the film for their efforts."

The film Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, is based on the events surrounding the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, alongside Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.