Rating The Sky Is Pink

Family is not just a word but a deep emotion, and The Sky Is Pink reflects the same with a beautiful story that simply touches the heart.

STORYLINE

Aditi (Priyanka Chopra) and Niren (Farhan Akhtar), who already has a son Ishaan, is blessed with a baby girl Aisha and their happiness knows no bound. But their contentment soon turns into worry as the little girl is born with an immune deficiency disorder.

The Delhi couple shifts to London for better treatment of Aisha. Aditi and Nireen work day and night to meet the expenses and at the same time take care of their kids. Eventually, Aisha completely recovers from the deficiency after some years, and the family was never happier than this.

When finally everything was going good, things take an even worse turn as Aisha gets diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a disease related to lungs ailment that is incurable. The teenage girl suffers it as a late side effect of chemotherapy that was given to her because they could not find a matching bone marrow to cure her initial deficiency.

Here on starts, a race against time as Aisha and her family knows that she is here for just some more days. How the little girl, her parents and her brother decide to cherish each moment (though with a heavy heart) instead of grieving for the near-death makes the crux of the story.

PERFORMANCES

Priyanka Chopra yet again shows why she is one of the best actresses in the industry. She portrays different shades of her character convincingly, and she actually makes you feel the pain of a mother who sees her daughter getting close to death with every passing day.

Farhan Akhtar too exhibits his acting skills brilliantly. His character is not as loud as that of Priyanka's but he does a lot of talking with his eyes. Zaira Wasim plays the central character as the entire story revolves around her. She makes you fall in love with Aisha with her cheerful nature and never-say-die attitude. Rohit Suresh Saraf also does good work and showcases a brother's love for his sister beautifully.

POSITIVES

The Sky Is Pink is very high on emotional quotient. The movie makes you laugh at times and also makes your chest heavy with emotion. Performances are of top-notch. The direction is beautiful and the narrative is creative too. Not many songs to distract the plot. A beautiful real-life story that touches your heart.

NEGATIVES

The film gets a little too slow at times and it appears dragged to some extent as well.

VERDICT

The Sky Is Pink is a heart-touching story that takes you on an emotional journey with some powerful performances and a beautiful narrative. It may not be a wholesome entertainer but the story stays in your heart.