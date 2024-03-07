Take a break from Ambani's regal pre-wedding festivities which officially wrapped up March 6, 2024. The world was glued to social media watching and scrutinising every detail about Anant Ambani and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities. It's the season of love and couples taking nuptial vows. One of the most loved bands, Coldplay's co-founder and lead vocalist Chris Martin and Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, who is known for her film Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, are now engaged.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are engaged

According to reports, the couple were dating for over six years and the duo got engaged some time ago but chose to keep it under wraps.

According to a report in The Mirror, the couple are now opening up about their engagement within their circles. The report also claims that Chris, 47, and Dakota, 34, have been deeply in love since the beginning of their relationship, so it was only a matter of time before they decided to take the next step in their relationship.

Is marriage on the cards?

Right now, they are more focused on making their commitment official instead of rushing into the wedding.

In the past, Dakota has spoken about her deep love and affection for both Apple and Moses (Chris' children from his marriage with Gwyneth Paltrow), her relationship with Chris has also met with positive vibes from both the children and their mother.

Dakota Johnson is known for her roles in films like Fifty Shades of Grey and Madame Web and was seen wearing an emerald ring on her ring finger during her 34th birthday celebrations in LA in October 2023.

Dakota on family

Dakota also talked about the importance of a chosen family saying, "I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying 'Blood is thicker than water'. The actual saying is 'The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb', which means the people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you're actually born to."

Chris and Gwyneth were married for 11 years before they mutually separated in 2014 and started co-parenting their children. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. Dakota has previously been in relationships with Jordan Masterson and Matthew Hitt.

Chris and Dakota started dating in 2017, briefly one year after Chris and Gwyneth separated. Gwyneth shared photos of the couple holding hands, which received positive reactions from netizens.

The world is waiting for an official confirmation from the couple.