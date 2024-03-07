Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra took nuptial vows with AAP MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023. The actor was recently on a weight loss spree and also shared a post wherein she mentioned that she has lost weight and trying to get fitter.

Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant?

Earlier this week, Parineeti Chopra's latest appearance at the airport left social media users wondering if she was expecting her first child with politician-husband Raghav Chadha.

At the airport, Parineeti opted for a loose-fitting outfit, and several people speculated about the possibility of Parineeti wearing a visibly oversized outfit as she might have a baby bump.

Soon after the video was shared online, several users reacted to it and asked Parineeti about her rumoured pregnancy.

A user wrote, "Is Good news on the way?"

"I think she is pregnant," another comment read.

The user wrote, "She looks prego, baby girl it is (sic)."

The next one mentioned, "I think she is pregnant. (heart emoji) .."

Parineeti Chopra debuts as singer; performs live on 'Pareshan'

Parineeti Chopra has added one more feather to her hat. The actor last month made her passion for singing a profession and performed live in a concert in Mumbai.

In the viral video, Parineeti addressed the audience while standing on stage. She can be heard saying, "This would be my first show in my memory forever so thank you so much. And the best part of this was that I got to perform my first show in my city, Mumbai. Thank you."

In one of the videos, she was singing 'Main Pareshan..' from her film Ishaqzaade. On Monday morning, the Kill Dil star delighted her fans by sharing glimpses from her debut live singing performance at the Mumbai festival. In the photos shared, Parineeti Chopra was dressed in a shimmery black outfit paired with a black blazer and a statement neckpiece. Sharing the post, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Andddd it's done.... I have tears of joy as I type this: my first ever live singing performance was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more. Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me."

Work Front

Parineeti will soon be seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The film is a biopic depicting the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Chamkila.