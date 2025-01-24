The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force held a special screening of the film for close friends and industry people. Akshay Kumar was accompanied by his wife, Twinkle Khanna. Dimple Kapadia was also present at the event to support her son-in-law. Rajesh Khanna's granddaughter and Rinke Khanna's daughter also attended the screening with grandmother Dimple Kapadia.

Rinke Khanna's daughter steals the spotlight

Naomika Saran, who made a rare appearance at the screening, has now become internet's latest obsession. As soon as the pictures and videos of the young girl surfaced, internet labelled her as the "next Bollywood sensation". Netizens soon started dropping comments and many felt she looked like younger Alia or younger Dimple Kapadia. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

"Next Bollywood sensation," wrote a user. "She's beautiful like the young Dimple," another user commented. "She is so pretty," read a comment. "Younger version of Twinkle," another person commented. "She is stunning," a social media user wrote. "Looks like young Alia Bhatt," another social media user opined.

In relation, Naomika is the cousin of Akshay and Twinkle Khanna's kids – Aarav and Nitara. The Barsaat actress had recently revealed that her daughter Nitara always get compared to her brother who has a much fairer skin. She had also spoken about her daughter's unibrow and how relatives always bring that up.

"With my second one, what I realised was that... I thought she looked like a normal Indian girl and there was always this comparison between her and her brother in skin colour or things like that. Things that exist in our country," Khanna said at the event.

"And I decided that I am going to make sure that she believes she is absolutely wonderful, so if she has a unibrow, I told her that look you are as beautiful as Frida Kahlo, and she was as amazing and so are you. If she is brown, I would tell her that her skin is golden."