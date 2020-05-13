Skoda India has sold all the 200 units of the Octavia RS 245 that were alloted for India, and Bengaluru has grabbed the maximum number of cars of that lot. In fact, almost half of the total number of cars have gone to South India.

Bengaluru got 44; Chennai and Hyderbad snatched 20 each, and Kochi took a dozen. Buyers from Mumbai and Delhi claimed 12 and 10 units, respectively. Pune is the only other city outside southern India that will see 20 Skoda Octavia RS 245s leaving rubber marks before the Stop lines (hopefully) at traffic signals. All 200 cars have been sent to the buyers' cities; however, the deliveries will begin only post lockdown or when, and if, it's allowed in the near future amidst lockdown.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 was launched on the 27th of February this year for Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the online booking was opened on the 1st of March. The booking amount was Rs one lakh. It's a CBU (Complete Built-Up) Unit, which means you get the same car that's sold abroad.

The main talking point is that it's Skoda's fastest Octavia yet, which produces 245 PS (hence the name) of peak power between 5,000 and 6,700 rpm from its four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, while the claimed peak torque output is 370 Nm between 1,600 and 4,300 rpm. It's an FWD (Front Wheel Drive) car, and Skoda trusts its 7-speed DSG to keep those wheels nicely occupied.

Buyers had a choice of five colours: Rallye Green, Race Blue, Corrida Red, Magic Black, and Candy White. Inside, there are nine airbags and almost every electronic aid and feature conceivable at this price. But, as we said, all cars have been sold.

Don't be disheartened if you couldn't buy it though. Because, for a few lakhs more, you can buy the BMW 330i.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 vs BMW 330i

The BMW costs Rs 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom), and it too comes with a four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine. However, the BMW motor produces 258 PS at 5,000 rpm whereas its peak torque of 400 Nm is available between 1,550 and 4,400 rpm. Skoda claims a 0-100 km/h time of 6.6 seconds, whereas BMW says that its 330i can dismiss that sprint in 5.8 seconds. Top speed of both cars is limited to 250 km/h. However, the Bimmer is an RWD (Rear Wheel Drive). Cheer up, then!