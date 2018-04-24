Skoda Kamiq is exclusively developed for China

The new SUV will draw power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 108bhp and 150Nm output

Kamiq comes equipped with an intelligent connectivity system developed by Skoda

Public debut at Auto China 2018 on April 25

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto has unveiled Kamiq, a new SUV, that will sit below the Kodiaq and Kariq SUVs. Dubbed as an urban SUV, Skoda revealed Kamiq at the Czech Embassy in Beijing and it will be showcased at the Auto China 2018, which starts April 25.

Skoda Kamiq has been developed exclusively for the Chinese market and the company claims it will be launched in a couple of months. Kamiq is 4,390mm long, 1,781mm wide and 1,593mm high, and has a wheelbase of 2,610mm. This makes Kamiq slightly compact than Karoq.

Skoda Kamiq will be powered by an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 108bhp of power and torque of up to 150Nm. The mill will come mated to an automatic gearbox.

Kamiq features an unmistakable Skoda design in line with the flagship Kodiaq SUV, highlighted with the butterfly grille. The chrome outlined grille houses vertical double slats at the center and the headlamps flow into the lines of the grille. The cuts and creases over the bonnet and sides of the SUV give an edgy feel, together with the 17-inch double 5-spoke alloy wheels.

While the images of the interior are not out yet, Skoda claims Kamiq will get raised infotainment display in the center of the dashboard. A chrome trim running across the entire width of the dashboard will add richness inside. Other interesting bits inside the cabin will be angled installation of the speakers and seat covers in chequered pattern with 3D effect.

Since Kamiq aims at the younger audience, it comes equipped with an intelligent connectivity system developed by Skoda. The system boasts off voice control from iFLYTEK that understands regional Chinese dialects. The system gets an eight-inch screen and it is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Baidu Carlife, and MirrorLink interfaces.