Actor Kangana Ranaut is back at it. The actress has recently launched a fresh, unprovoked attack without taking any names — against actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar. Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram and gave he two cents on reports related to Alia and Ranbir being roped in to play Goddess Sita and Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

In her Instagram story, she called Ranbir a "skinny white rat who desperately needs some sun tan" and a "pale-looking druggie soy boy". She also mentioned that he was "infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry".

Elaborating more on yesterday's stories there are all kinds of menaces in the film industry but the worse is this Duryodhan (white rat) and Shakuni (papa jo) Jodi... They self admittedly call themselves most gossipy, jealous, bitchy and insecure... they refer to themselves as information and broadcasting ministry of gossip in films ... Entire film industry knows this, they were the main suspects behind all fake blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput... that pushed him to commit suicide... They also spread all kinds of nasty rumours against me and forcibly played referees in mine and HR's fight," she posted on her Instagram stories.

"I take a vow as and when I will be in the position of power I will expose significant illegal activities that they indulge in such as dark web, hacking, spying and illegal underhand defamation.... These will be enough for them to be behind bars.... Thank you for listening to my ordeal I have been talking about this for more than a decade now recently their sinking careers have made them focus more on their own lives otherwise it was next to impossible to work in this industry...," she added.

Kangana also dug up Sushant Singh Rajput's death, ahead of his third death anniversary on June 14, Kangana claimed that the "jodi" was behind the blind items against the late actor.

Netizens react to Kangana's insults

A user wrote, "Pale looking druggie soy boy. Kangana is creative with adjectives."

Another mentioned, "Skinny White Rat OMG where does she come up with these names ‍♂️ I can't look at Ranbir the same way again."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar none of them has reacted to her attack.