SJ Suryah, who gave one of the biggest hits as director to Ajith in his early days, is ready to collaborate with him again, but this time, the director wants to work as an actor alongside him.

Of late, there have been rumours of SJ Suryah being approached to play the role of a villain in Ajith Kumar's next film, Valimai, and the former has agreed to share screen space with the actor, who is popularly known as Thala among his fans.

Now, SJ Suryah has given a clarification to the rumours stating that he has not received any offer from the makers of Valimai, He says that the makers would have approached him if they felt he would be the right choice for the film, directed by H Vinoth.

Nonetheless, he will be happy to do the rumoured role if he is approached. It is because of the good rapport that he shared with Ajith Kumar.

SJ Suryah as Villain

SJ Suryah has evolved as an actor, over the years. In the recent history, he was seen in the negative role in Mahesh Babu's bilingual movie Spyder, directed by AR Murugadoss, and Atlee Kumar's Mersal, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

He won rave reviews for his brilliant performances in both the movies. Currently, SJ Suryah is busy with his upcoming film Bommai, directed by Radha Mohan. He has paired up with Priya Bhavani Shankar in the Tamil flick.

Pre Production Works

Coming to Valimai, the team is busy with the final stages of the pre-production works. The shooting will commence in December. On the other hand, the hunt for the heroine is on. There are rumours of Nayanthara pairing up with Ajith after Viswasam, which was released earlier.

The speculations gained credence after Nayanthara along with her beau Vignesh Shivan met Valimai producer Boney Kapoor in the US, recently.

The film has Nirav Shah's cinematography and Yuvan Shankar Raja's music.