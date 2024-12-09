Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone embraced motherhood in September 2024, and since then she has been busy with mommy duties and away from the limelight. Deepika also skipped the Singham Again promotions and chose to be by daughter Dua's side.

The actor is quite active on social media and often documents her motherhood journey and tags her husband actor Ranveer Singh on the posts. On Friday, Deepika made her first public appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bangalore after she gave birth to her daughter Dua.

Deepika Padukone's post-pregnancy weight gain

The actor was dressed in baggy jeans and a white sweatshirt. Fans couldn't stop gushing over Deepika's first appearance; netizens showered love on the newly minted mother, while a section of netizens body-shamed Deepika for her weight gain post-pregnancy.

A user said, "What an actual postpartum body looks like."

Another one wrote, "Mother is mothering."

The third one said, "She has put on weight she dint even put this much weight when pregnant."

The fourth user mentioned, "She is glowing with that post-pregnancy weight gain."

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of the 2013 film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'. They later worked together on several other films, including Bajirao Mastani (2015), Finding Fanny (2014), 83 (2022), Cirkus (2022), and Singham Again (2024).

They married on November 14, 2018, in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, with only close family and friends in attendance. Five years later, they surprised fans by releasing their wedding video during the first episode of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan Season 8.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, 2024. On the occasion of Diwali, the couple shared a glimpse of their little angel and announced their daughter's name on social media.