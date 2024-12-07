Deepika Padukone teaches Diljit Dosanjh Kannada during Bangalore concert; Ranveer Singh gushes over their collaboration

Ever since actor Deepika Padukone became a mother she has been away from the limelight. The actor also skipped the Sigham Again promotion.

Deepika welcomed her first child with her husband Ranveer Singh in September and since then she has been busy enjoying motherhood.

The newly minted mother has been quite active on social media, sharing her beauty brand-related products to how motherhood has turned out for her. On the day of Diwali, Deepika her daughter Dua Padukone to the world.

After months of staying away on Friday, on Friday, Deepika made her first public appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru on December 6.

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media which show Deepika dancing and swaying as Diljit performs on his hit numbers.

At the concert, Diljit sang Choli ke Peeche from The Crew, his songs Lover, and Born to Shine to name a few.

In the viral video, Diljit called Deepika on stage. The actor waved at the audience, bowed her head and also folded her hands at them and greeted her fans and Diljit with love. She then hugged the singer. The crowd cheered and hooted for Deepika and Diljit.

Diljit sang his hit song Hass Hass. The duo then grooved to Diljit's synth-pop track Lover.

Deepika teaches Diljit Kannada

In the clip, Deepika speaks a few lines in Kannada and Diljit repeats.

Diljit heaped praise on Deepika and said, "Kitna payara inhone kaam kiya hai. Humne inko bade parde par dekha hai. Kabhi socha na tha ki itni paas se dekhne ko milenge. Itne pyaare aur apne dum pe jinhone jagah banai hai Bollywood mein (She has done such lovely work. I've seen her on the big screen. I never thought I would be able to see her from so close. Such lovely work and she made her own mark in Bollywood, all by herself)."

He added, "Itna accha, payara aam kiya hai. Aap sab ko faqr hona chahiye, hum sabko faqr hai. Bohut bohut pyaar. Aap humare show pe aayi bohut bohut shukriya ma'am (You have done such amazing and lovely work. All of us should be proud, and all of us are proud of you. Much love. You came to our show; thanks a lot for that). Thank you."

Ranveer Singh is in awe of Diljit X Deepika collab

Ranveer Singh who never fails to hype up wifey Deepika, didn't attend the concert but took to social media and dropped a mushy comment on Diljit and Deepika's viral video. He wrote, Oye hoye! Kya baat hai, yaara!."

Deepika bowed and waved at the audience before leaving the stage.

Deepika radiated a post-pregnancy glow

Deepika Padukone who made her first public appearance after pregnancy at Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour in Bengaluru, the actor's hometown opted for a white sweatshirt.

Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour will continue in other cities, including Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29.