The Delhi High Court has scheduled the hearing of Juhi Chawla's 5G suit dismissal plea for January 25. Juhi Chawla had filed an appeal against order. The court said that there was no "urgency" that required the hearing to be advanced. The court also added that there were several other hearings listed before it and the appeal was passed six months ago.

"Order is of June. You come now. Six months have gone," the court reportedly said. The bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh. In her plea, Juhi Chawla and few other appellants had expressed their concerns over 5G rollout. They had also questioned the radiations and its harmful effects on the flora and fauna.

Court left shocked

Chawla and two others were fined Rs 20 lakh for "wasting judicial time" over their application back in July. "The court took a lenient view (then) and did not issue contempt notice against Juhi Chawla; otherwise the case was made out," Justice JR Midha said.

"I have never seen in my judicial career a plaintiff who doesn't want to pay the court fee. I was today inclined to issue contempt. You say the court has no power to impose the costs but the court has the power to issue contempt," he had further said.

Juhi Chawla's U-turn

Juhi Chawla had then shared a video saying she was in favour of 5G. "There has been so much noise in the past few days that I couldn't even hear myself. I feel like a very important message got lost in the noise. That is, we are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it. All we're asking is that the authorities certify it safe. We are just asking them to publish their studies in the public domain so our fears are allayed," Chawla had said.