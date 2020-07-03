Six health employees in Karnataka's Mangaluru have tested COVID positive, an official said on Friday.

"A taluka health officer, one District Health Officer (DHO), a lab in-charge and three technicians have tested positive for COVID. All of them are quarantined," a health official told IANS.

Health Commissioner also gives swab test

On Thursday, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey also gave his swab sample for a test after a driver tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have given a swab test today as one of our office drivers who resumed work just on Wednesday has tested positive," said Pandey.

Indicating not much exposure to the driver, the health commissioner said that driver did not travel with him in a fortnight.

"The driver was on leave for the last seven days and resumed work on Wednesday. He is healthy and under medical supervision. Those who were likely in his contact have given swab test and are sent on home quarantine," he said.

Following the driver testing positive, several scared employees, numbering up to a 100 have also given their swab samples.

Similarly, 15 civic body officials have also tested positive for the virus, who took part in the fight against COVID as part of their duty.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) marshals are entering eateries and shops to ensure that physical distancing is followed in Bengaluru.

The marshals have also fined a group of autorickshaw drivers for not maintaining social distancing among themselves in the city.

Likewise, BBMP's Solid Waste Management Department's Special Commissioner Randeep has appealed to the people to responsibly dispose off used masks and hand gloves.

"Please care for BBMP pourkarmikas (sanitation workers) and garbage collectors who are working hard to keep the city clean," said Randeep.