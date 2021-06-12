In a gross violation of basic human rights, Pakistani embassy diplomats in Geneva, Switzerland have been accused of not paying six Filipino workers for more than 20 years. According to these workers' claims, the Pakistani mission to the UN promised them a nice life in Geneva, complete with a wage, a roof over their heads, and social insurance coverage.

The truth, however, was entirely different upon arriving. As per a report by Swissinfo, in exchange for a legitimation card (a special card that diplomats give to their employees and that is issued by the Swiss mission), they had to agree to work more than 10 hours a week without compensation.

They had to work for other people to make enough money to survive. Now, a formal complaint with the assistance from SIT (Syndicat interprofessionnel de travailleuses et travailleurs- Interprofessional Trade Union of female and male workers) has been filed with the Geneva Public Prosecutor's Office.

Mirella Falco, head of the SIT workers union, said "For decades, these domestic workers have been silenced by their fear of losing their residence status. If they are dismissed, they have two months to find another diplomatic employer. If not, they have no choice but to leave or go underground."

As the coronavirus pandemic worsened their situation, several people grew ill. They chose to come out of the shadows and testify openly, risking confrontation with the diplomatic world and its advantages, as well as the possibility of not finding work.

Serious offence by Pakistani diplomats

Employees have petitioned Switzerland's Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis through SIT. In their letter, they expressed their displeasure with the atrocities they had endured and requested that Switzerland protect them.

The union is encouraging the government to take steps to put a halt to these abuses, including tightening the regulations governing working conditions and residence permits in the diplomatic community.