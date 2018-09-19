Sivakarthikeyan is currently on a roll. The actor, who has already given nod to two movies, has taken up one more project. Yes, the fast-growing star will be reportedly teaming up with none other than PS Mithran, whose Irumbu Thirai was praised by leading names from South India.

As per the buzz, Sivakarthikeyan has given his consent to work with PS Mithran. The talks were held even before the release of Irumbu Thirai, but the actor could not take up the project then due to his other commitments.

Sivakarthikeyan will be working with R Ravikumar after which he will be teaming up with M Rajesh. It is only after the completion of these two films that the actor will begin PS Mithran's project.

The upcoming movie will be produced by 24 AM Studios, which funded Sivakarthikeyan's earlier movies like Remo, Velaikkaran and the latest release Seema Raja. Other details about the cast and crew will be out in later dates.

Seema Raja

Meanwhile, Seema Raja has made a decent business despite getting mixed reviews. The success of the film depends on how the movie performs in the next 10 days.

With Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy Square and Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam hitting the screens in the next two weeks, the business of Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha's film might be affected at the box office to some extent.