Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are head-over-heels in love with each other. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and are overjoyed with the addition of their little daughter into their family. Alia Bhatt gushed over Ranbir in a recent interview and even called him "saint like".

Alia calls Ranbir "saint like"

"I envy my husband Ranbir because he has a saint-like mind. If you were to open my brain up..." she said during her interaction with Vice.com. She went on to add, "The one thing that immediately puts me in a fit of anger is incompetence. And I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like (it) when my voice goes above this decibel. Because he thinks it's not fair and it's important to be kind even when you are unhappy."

Alia's interview has given wings to a whole new discussion on reddit. Many are slamming her for putting Ranbir on a "pedestal" and many want her to realise her annoying voice level.

Reddit not ready for this

"3 things I got from this video - .She's so proud that she snagged the Kapoor playboy when others before her couldn't-- "my husband, my husband" 2. Their relationship dynamic - he's the older, 'mature' one who gives her gyaan on how to speak, what to say and do and she's the adoring acolyte who sits at his feet and laps it all up. No wonder he went for someone 10-11 years younger - so that he could 'mould' and 'teach' her 3. Ranbir's image whitewashing is an ongoing task for Alia - "Saint like mind" "important to be kind even when you're unhappy" I guess that's why he was so "kind" to Kat during Jagga Jasoos promotions," one user wrote.

"Ranbir literally married a Stan, wow," another one wrote. "she loves n adores him wayy too much. bhala hai burra hai jaisa bhi hai mera pati mera devta hai," another one wrote. ""Can she even go without a minute, without mentioning him? C'mon Alia, you can do better. We get it, you are married. This could have been a better opportunity where she could have solely talked about her," opined another user.