On Saturday night, actor Kareena Kapoor and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai. Paparazzi clicked the duo as they walked inside the restaurant. However, the actress was terrified when a fan came and expressed her desire to touch Bebo once. The actress didn't touch the woman but she politely waved her and the media while meeting at the restaurant.

And now on Sunday afternoon, a rather similar incident occurred when Alia Bhatt was attending the Global Sports Pickleball Championship​ where the photographer brought his mother to meet the actor. A video of Alia's interaction with the lady has been shared online where she is seen jokingly talking about the paparazzi stalking the media.

However, netizens were quick to draw comparisons between Kareena and Alia stating that the newly minted mom is touching and holding the hand of a female man without any hesitation, and this not only seems unreal but also looks like a PR-driven activity.

Eagle-eyed netizens also gauged the time frame and were of the opinion that Alia's handshake comes just hours after Kareena was brutally slammed for not letting a female fan touch her.

Alia shook hands with the female fan who happens to be Papraazi's mother and was heard saying, "Bada acha laga aapse milke (nice to meet you)." Pointing towards the photographer, she added jokingly, "Aapka beta bohot pareshan karta hai mujhe. Nahi, bohot acha kaam karta hai (Your son keeps irritating me. But, no, he is good at his job)." She also posed with the lady for pictures and told her son, "Aaramse le kar jao (Be careful with her)."

Netizens slammed Alia for shaking hands with the female as "unnatural".

A user said, "Alia looks so young! Sometimes it's hard to believe she's a mother already."

Another user said, "Kareena ke video ke baad yeh planned PR iss wannabe Kareena-Deepika ka." (After Kareena's video this looks like a planned PR video).

The third one said, "Mujhe to jbrdasti lga shayad isme bhi koi fayda hoga inka." (This is looking forced).

The fourth one averred, "This is forced publicity."

Alia Bhatt looked no less than a snow-white princess as she made her debut at Met Gala. Alia shared a series of carousel posts comparing of videos and pictures on her Instagram.

Alia sought Priyanka Chopra's help to go to the bathroom at Met Gala

Alia also mentioned that this is the longest time she has ever been away from Raha. The actress also revealed that she is socially awkward and shy, Alia revealed that she asked Priyanka to make her at ease at the fashion's biggest night. 'She's like 'You get in, and you find us'. And, I am like 'Okay, definitely because you're gonna have to take me to the bathroom."

Work front

Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film reunites her with Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy. Besides Ranbir and Alia, it also has veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Alia is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. She will be seen in the lead role with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.