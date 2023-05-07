On Saturday night, actor Kareena Kapoor and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai. Paparazzi clicked the duo as they walked inside the restaurant. However, a very unusual incident by a fan shook Bebo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets scared as a fan tries to touch her as she steps out for a dinner date with Saif Ali Khan

It so happened that, just after Kareena stepped out of her car, she came across a fan on the streets, who wanted to touch her hands. Kareena got shocked and she politely declined the request, she smiled turned back and left. However, before leaving the actor waved at her.

In a paparazzi video shared on Instagram, After she got down from the vehicle, her security guided her as a fan approached her. The fan was heard saying, "Ek baar hath lagane do (let me touch your hands)." While the fan kept repeating it after the actor's security denied her.

She also looked back for a brief moment to check on the fan. And then waved at her, gesturing 'bye'.

Netizens react

One social media user wrote in the comment section, "Koi bhi normal bhi hota to haath nhi milata...cz aajkal logo ka kuch bharosa nhi kya karde...its not her fault...its normal (this is normal for everyone, not just celebrity)."

"Now start commenting she is the bad guy, but she looked back if the lady got no harm," pointed out another.

The third one said, "She tried to hold the poor lady's hand and looked back once to see if she's ok or not, see carefully before accusing anyone."

Marathi filmmaker Mahesh Tilekar slammed Kareena for her behaviour

This incident comes to light days after Marathi filmmaker Mahesh Tilekar shared an anecdote about the actress on social media. In the post, Mahesh criticised Kareena for her intolerable behaviour toward fans. He wrote, "During a trip abroad eight years ago, Kareena Kapoor was at the airport waiting to return when an actress from a Marathi program approached her to say hello. However, Kareena ignored the actress completely, which left her feeling upset. Despite having a small role in one of Kareena's popular movies and being part of the Marathi program, Kareena didn't seem to care at all."

Work front

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. Kareena recently began shooting for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry.