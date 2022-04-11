Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara manages to steal the spotlight yet again, this time through an adorable classical dance video.

After taking social media by storm with her graceful dance moves to Kalavathi and Penny Song from her dad's much-anticipated movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Sitara's first Kuchipudi dance recital has become one of the most liked videos of the star kid.

Sitara, whom Mahesh Babu calls his everything, has become quite famous, not just because she is a star kid. Her recent dance videos and her endearing social media presence have made her one of the most adorable celeb kids.

Learning dance from her gurus has been an important part of her daily activity, as Sitara shares some interesting feed on her Instagram. From imitating her dad- superstar Mahesh Babu's most famous 'Kalavathi' dance moves to appearing in a song promo, Sitara has managed to create a brand for herself.

Mahesh and his wife Namrata took to their social media and proudly shared Sitara's first Kuchipudi dance recital on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Kuchipudi, being an indigenous dance form in the state of Andhra Pradesh, drew instant attention, as Sitara's video became viral in no time.

Sitara's first Kuchipudi dance recital... Couldn't be happier to present it on this auspicious day of #SriRamaNavami. This Shloka speaks of the greatness of Lord Rama! pic.twitter.com/QKYHqOmXX5 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 10, 2022

Buoyed by the kind of response Sitara received for her Kuchipudi dance video, Sitara shared a couple of pictures posing underwater, earlier on Monday. The star kid wrote that she is still learning the art of holding her breath. "Holding your breath underwater is difficult.. but makes you a better swimmer!! ," she added.

Tollywood folks believe that Sitara, with the current pace, will make her movie debut very soon. Mahesh Babu, who is one of the top heroes in Telugu, seems to be keen to launch Sitara, but some of his fans think it is too early to expect him to do so.