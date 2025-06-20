It was a star-studded premiere of Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par on Thursday night, with the who's who of the industry in attendance, each putting their best fashion foot forward.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan were under one roof, joined by celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Rakesh Roshan, and others.

Several photos and videos from the screening have gone viral. Among them, one particular video has caught attention: it shows Salman Khan's bodyguard mistaking Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's eldest son, for a fan and pushing him away while trying to protect Salman.

Junaid was reportedly escorting Salman Khan to the venue when the incident occurred. Not recognising him, Salman's bodyguard forcefully pushed Junaid aside. Despite Junaid trying to explain and approach, the security team remained firm and did not allow him near Salman.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy security presence, Salman Khan appeared unaware of the situation and continued walking without noticing Junaid's attempts to reach him.

This incident has reminded netizens of a similar episode involving Vicky Kaushal in 2024, when Salman's bodyguard pushed Vicky aside as he tried to greet the superstar. At that time too, Salman walked straight ahead without acknowledging what had happened.

Another video from the premiere shows Salman Khan's bodyguard pushing away children who were trying to approach the actor. However, upon noticing this, Salman gestured to his team, signaling them not to push the kids.

Salman Khan's security detail has been on high alert recently due to the multiple death threats he has received, which is why he has heightened protection at public events.

The first attempt on Salman Khan's life occurred on April 14, 2024, when the actor was jolted awake by gunshots fired outside his Bandra residence.

In an official statement, the Mumbai Police confirmed that the assailants belonged to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had intended to kill Salman.

Later that year, on October 12, 2024, politician Baba Siddique was attacked outside the office of his MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique, in the Kher Nagar area of Bandra, Mumbai. The attackers, who were waiting in an auto-rickshaw with their faces covered by handkerchiefs, fired three shots at the senior politician.

During the investigation into Baba Siddique's death, police sources indicated that his close friendship with Salman Khan may have been a motive behind the killing.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film has been released today, June 20, in theatres. Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan as a basketball coach who is ordered by the court to train a group of neurodivergent children. Aamir has stated that the film will be released exclusively in theatres and reportedly turned down a Rs 120 crore OTT deal to uphold this promise.

The cast of the film includes Aamir Khan, Genelia D'Souza, Gurpal Singh, Gopi Krishna Varma, Aroush Dutta, Vedant Sharma, Naman Mishra, Rishabh Jain, Rishi Sahani, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Ayush Bhansali, Simran Mangeshkar, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Brijendra Kala.