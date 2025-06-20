It was a star-studded night as Bollywood's biggest names amped up the glam quotient at the screening of Aamir Khan's latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par.

The event saw the presence of Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Juhi Chawla, Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rakesh Roshan, among others. However, what truly grabbed headlines was Aamir Khan posing with his partner, Gauri Spratt, and her son, Azad, from his second wife. The trio stood together in front of the movie poster, making for a striking family portrait.

Who wore what?

Aamir looked dapper in a crisp off-white Jodhpuri suit, while Gauri stunned in a green and gold saree. Azad looked handsome in a classic black suit. Shah Rukh Khan was also present and warmly hugged Azad upon arrival. Dressed casually, he greeted fellow celebs with his signature charm.

Salman Khan arrived with his security entourage. He posed with Aamir for the cameras and shared a light-hearted moment with the paparazzi. He also briefly reviewed the film, saying, "Bohot achhi film hai" (It's a very nice film).

While both Shah Rukh and Salman sported their signature all-black casual looks, Tiger Shroff turned heads in an all-white outfit. Vicky Kaushal opted for a laid-back yet stylish look, pairing a blue shirt with denim jeans.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Rhea Chakraborty were also spotted at the event. Tamannaah looked elegant in a chic grey outfit, while Rhea added a dash of glam in a pink tee paired with classic blue denim. Genelia D'Souza looked radiant in a white saree as she arrived with husband Riteish Deshmukh.

Ahead of the screening, Shah Rukh Khan also paid a visit to the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par. The makers shared a video from his visit as part of the film's promotions.

In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen speaking to the cast, "Aamir has told me at least 10 times, 'Come and meet the actors, they're doing so well.' I didn't get the time earlier, but every day I met him, he would say, 'Please come, please come.' Even three days ago, he said, 'Shah, tu aana yaar (Come, yaar)!'"



Sitare Zameen Par is directed by R.S. Prasanna and jointly produced by Aamir Khan under his home banner.

The film marks the acting debut of 10 neurodivergent actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.