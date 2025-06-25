Aamir Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Sitaare Zameen Par, which has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and cinephiles alike. While some have lauded Aamir's sensitive portrayal of children with dyslexia and their journey to becoming ace basketball players, others found the film mundane and a slow burner, quite the opposite of what the box office numbers suggest.

One fan penned an emotional note on social media praising the film, writing, "In 155 minutes, you did what decades of awareness campaigns couldn't. You showed disability not as a medical condition, but as a different way of experiencing the world. You showed families like ours not as brave or broken, but as ordinary people navigating extraordinary love."

"The entire film was nothing short of perfection; every frame, every emotion felt lived, not acted. But there were five scenes that left us shattered, speechless, and deeply moved in a way that's hard to describe."

Special screening for President Droupadi Murmu

On Tuesday evening, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Following the event, the President's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a photo with Aamir, along with the caption, "Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

In addition to the President, several prominent politicians and sportspeople attended the screening. Among the attendees were former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, BJP leaders Siraj Hussain, Nishant Dubey (Lok Sabha MP), Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Shehzad Poonawalla, and Sudhanshu Mittal. Actor and MP Manoj Tiwari, political figure Anurag Bhadouria, and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan were also present.

About the film

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par introduces 10 newcomers — Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar — all of whom are specially-abled. Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh headline the film alongside these rising stars.

The film is an official remake of the Spanish hit Campeones and is directed by R.S. Prasanna. It hit theatres on June 21.