Aamir Khan is basking in the success of his recently released film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film has been garnering mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Nevertheless, Aamir's SZPhas come as a blessing for Bollywood, especially considering that 2025 hasn't seen many major blockbusters.

After a hiatus of almost three years, Aamir's return has prompted fans to flock to theatres in large numbers.

About the film

Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par and shows kids with dyslexia in a very powerful way. Interestingly, the film is said to be an official remake of the Spanish film Campeones. While many Indian cinephiles may not have seen the original, it is indeed available to stream on select platforms outside India.

Where can you watch Champions?

Although Campeones, the original Spanish film, is currently not available on any OTT platform in India, it can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video in some international regions.

However, Indian viewers can watch the Hollywood remake titled Champions. Directed by Bobby Farrelly and starring Woody Harrelson, Champions is currently streaming on JioCinema (formerly Hotstar). Released in 2023, the Hollywood version was well-received by audiences worldwide.

About Campeones: The inspiration behind Sitaare Zameen Par

Released in 2018, Campeones tells the story of Marco, a basketball coach who, after facing legal troubles, is assigned to train a team of players with intellectual disabilities. What begins as a reluctant duty soon evolves into a heartfelt and transformative journey for both Marco and the team.

Directed by Javier Fesser, the film was a massive hit in Spain, becoming the highest-grossing Spanish film of 2018. It also won several accolades, including the prestigious Goya Award for Best Film, and went on to inspire remakes in multiple languages.

Cast of Sitaare Zameen Par

Alongside Aamir Khan, the film features a stellar ensemble cast: Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala.