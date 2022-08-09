Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Sita Ramam has managed to attract good viewership despite non-Telugu stars in the leads. The film has made a reasonable good collection in the opening weekend.

Sita Ramam Box Office Collection

As per the trade trackers, Sita Ramam has grossed Rs 4.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 2.39 crore in Nizam. In Andhra, it has earned Rs 4.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 2.48 crore in the opening weekend.

The movie has grossed Rs 10.2 crore from Andhra and Telangana in the opening weekend.

It has raked in Rs 2.15 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 86 lakh in Kerala. Whereas in Karnataka, the Telugu film has collected Rs 70 lakh.

In Tamil Nadu, Sita Ramam has earned Rs 1.6 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 64 lakh.

Coming to the overseas centres, the movie has collected Rs 4.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 4.7 crore while raking in Rs 1.3 crore from the rest of the world.

The worldwide collection of Sita Ramam stands at Rs 21.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 10 crore.

With a good word-of-mouth, the Telugu flick is expected to do well in the days to come.

Sita Ramam is a period drama romantic film written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur (in her Telugu film debut), Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth.

Set in 1964, Lieutenant Ram, an orphan army officer serving at Kashmir border, gets anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi. Ram is on a mission to find Sita and propose his love.

On the other hand, the other Telugu release Bimbisaara has earned Rs 29.8 crore at the worldwide box office.