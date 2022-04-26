Two minor sisters allegedly died of suicide by jumping before a goods train in Dibiyapur area in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, police said.

The bodies of Sapna, 17, and Poonam, 16, were found near Kanchausi railway station along the Delhi-Howrah route on Monday, the police added.

"After preliminary investigation, the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination." Local sources, however, suspect that poverty could have driven the siblings to take such an extreme step.

The father of the deceased girls, Ashok Nath, died three years ago and their mother is suffering from a chronic ailment. The two girls worked as labourers to run the house, the sources said.

The sisters went missing from their house on Monday and later in the day, their family members received the information that they had allegedly jumped before a train.

Locals working in nearby fields, on seeing the mutilated bodies, informed the police control room. The police rushed to the spot and sent the victims' bodies for autopsy.

Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Verma, said, "We are working on every possible aspect to corroborate the exact cause of their death."