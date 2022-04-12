In a ghastly tragedy, five passengers of a train were run over by another train in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Monday night, the police said. The accident occurred near Bathuva village in G. Sigadam mandal.
Some passengers travelling in the Bengaluru-Guwahati Express got down after the train had stopped due to some technical problem. In the meantime, they were run over by another train which was passing on the parallel track.
The five persons died on the spot while some others were injured after they were knocked down by the Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express.
Srikakulam district collector Srikesh Lathkar directed local officials to rush to spot and shift the injured to the nearest hospital.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident, and asked officials to ensure best possible treatment to the injured and extend all help to the families of the deceased persons.
Here are some safety tips while travelling by train in night:
1. Never get down from a train in the night even if it stops mid-way.
2. Never walk on tracks even if it is emergency whether in day time or night time.
3. Bring your own bedding and pack it in a well-sanitised bag after use due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
4. Forbid sharing your food, seat or berth with fellow passengers.
5. Avoid purchasing snacks or any other item from the train station or non-railway hawkers during the journey.
6. Be patient and do not hurry while boarding or de-boarding the train. Do not discard mask, gloves or other trash at the station or outside it.