Siruthai Siva has turned out to be one of the most-wanted filmmakers in Kollywood following the massive success of Ajith Kumar's Viswasam. The director is being approached by many producers asking him whether he has good stories in hand.

Rumours were rife recently that he would work with Vijay soon and the discussion was underway. The latest buzz is that it is Thalapathy, but he is getting ready to direct two projects with two leading names of Kollywood.

The first movie is said to be with Suriya. The director has been in talks since he worked with the actor's younger brother Karthi in Siruthai. Now, it looks like the time has come finally for them to join hands.

A formal announcement on the movie is likely to be out soon, say reports. Currently, Suriya is working simultaneously on Selvaraghavan's NGK and KV Anand's Kaappaan. He has given his consent to act in Sudha Kongara's biopic on Captain Gopinath.

However, If Suriya's project fails to take off on time, Siruthai Siva might begin his Sivakarthikeyan, who is currently working on Ravikumar's science fiction. The actor will soon begin Irumbi Thirai fame PS Mithran's film.

After completing Siva's film, Sivakarthikeyan is expected to work with Vignesh Shivan.

Coming back to Siva, he directed four movies of Ajith (Veeram, Vedalam, Vivegam and Viswasam) in a row. Except for Vivegam, all the movies were commercially successful ventures. Now, numerous of producers have approached in the recent weeks, asking him to do a film for their banners.