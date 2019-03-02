The fans of Ajith are fuming over the comments made by Isha Koppikar, who is making her comeback to Tamil cinema with Sivakarthikeyan's next movie.

In an interview with The Times of India, Isha Koppikar, while responding to a question on favourite Tamil actor, said that Arvind Swami was favourite star as she had worked with him.

"I meet old, and new ones, too. Favourite stars... Arvind Swami is my all-time favourite because I have worked with him. And I used to be quite fond of Ajith back then — I don't know if he's still around, though...," the daily quotes her as saying. Although she has claimed to be a fan of Thala movies at one point of time, her unawareness about him has come under severe attack.

What has apparently hurt them the most is that Isha Koppikar's statement about Vijay, whom the fans consider to be the rival of Ajith. She said, "Arvind Swami is still around, Vijay is still at the top..."

To add salt to the injury, Isha Koppikar's comparison of Sivakarthikeyan with Rajinikanth has angered them. "He reminds me so much of a younger version of Rajini sir that sometimes I am taken aback," she said about Siva. "@ishakonnects Dear Isha Koppikar, we see your comment on #Ajith as an insult to the actor. Especially when you compared #Sivakarthikeyan with Thalaivar #Rajinikanth. It only shows your ignorance. [sic]" a furious fan wrote a fan writesote, "

Another fan said, "@ishakonnects Yenna?? U don't know #AJith and still working in Tamil? And comparing #Sivakarthikeyan with #Rajinikanth!!!!

Coming back to her film, it is a science fiction, directed by Ravi Kumar. She will be seen in the role of a femme fatale.