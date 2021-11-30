Well-known Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away at a private hospital on Tuesday, November 30. He was aged 66 and survived by his wife and two sons.

As per the reports, he died due to cancer-related complications. He was admitted to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, on November 24 with pneumonia. He was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment to support his lungs and was under close observation, the hospital said, announcing his demise.

Who was Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry?

He made his debut with Janani Janmabhoomi (1984). "Vidhatha Thalapuna" in K Viswanath's directorial Sirivennela (1986) earned him a lot of popularity. Thereafter, there was no looking back for him as he went on to pen over 3000 songs.

Swarna Kamalam, Swati Kiranam, Gamyam, Nuvve Kavali, Swayamkrushi, Shrutilayalu, Gaayam, Kshana Kshanam, Sindhooram, Okkadu, and Varsham were some of his popular works.

His last few movies are: SS Rajamouli's RRR, Konda Polam and Narappa movies.

He won several awards in his four-decade career including 12 Nandi Awards. He was honoured with Padma Shri in 2012.

Nandi Awards

Nandi Award for Best Lyricist – Sirivennela (1986) – "Vidhatha Thalapuna"

Nandi Award for Best Lyricist – Sruthilayalu (1987) – "Telavaarademo Swami"

Nandi Award for Best Lyricist – Swarnakamalam (1988) – "Andela Ravamidi Padamuladaa"

Nandi Award for Best Lyricist – Gaayam (1993) – "Surajyamavaleeni Swarajyamendukani"

Nandi Award for Best Lyricist – Subha Lagnam (1994) – "Chilaka Ee Thoodu Leeka"

Nandi Award for Best Lyricist – Sreekaram (1996) – "Manasu Kaastha Kalatha Padithe"

Nandi Award for Best Lyricist – Sindhooram (1997) – "Ardha Sathabdapu Agnananne"

Nandi Award for Best Lyricist – Prema Katha (1999) – "Devudu Karunistaadani"

Nandi Award for Best Lyricist – Chakram (2005) – "Jagamanta Kutumbam Naadi"

Nandi Award for Best Lyricist – Gamyam (2008) – "Enta Varaku Endu Koraku"

Nandi Award for Best Lyricist - Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013) - "Mari Anthagaa "

Filmfare Awards South