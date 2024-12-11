Rohit Shetty's Singham Again smashed the box office with its humongous collections. The film emerged as the director's fastest Rs 100 crore reaching film. Starring the OGs Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar; the film also had some new cast members. The addition of Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor further amped up the film's entertainment quotient.

When and Where to watch

After minting huge moolahs at the box office, the hit film is all set to land on OTT platform. If reports are anything to go by, Amazon Prime has bought the digital rights of the film. And would be available for streaming from December 13th onwards. However, there is a catch. The film will first be available for streaming on some charge/rent.

Arjun Kapoor walks away with the praise

Despite having subscription, Amazon users will have to watch the film by paying a fee. While the film might have launched Deepika Padukone into Rohit Shetty's cop universe as the first female Singham, it was Arjun Kapoor who has received the maximum praise. Arjun took to social media extending gratitude towards the audience and Rohit Shetty for giving him the chance.

Arjun was seen in a new and raw look as Danger Lanka in the film. The actor in an interview later revealed that his weight keeps fluctuating due to Hashimoto's disease. "I haven't always opened up about it, but I also have Hashimoto's disease (the autoimmune disease damages the thyroid gland), which is an extension of thyroid. It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes in distress, your body is in flight-or-fight mode," he told the Hollywood Reporter.

"That (Hashimoto's disease) happened to be when I was 30 and I defied it and I said, 'No, this can't be'. My mom (Mona Shourie Kapoor) used to have it and my sister (Anshula Kapoor) also has it... If I look back today, I can see myself and my body changing through the course of my films. Now that is 2015-16, that's seven-eight years of me holding that physical trauma and then my films not panning out at the same time," he added.