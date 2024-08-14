Popular playback singer Suchitra has issued a public apology to her ex-husband Karthik Kumar for labeling him a guy.

In some of the recent interviews given to online channels a few months back, the singer claimed that Karthik Kumar, who is an actor and standup comedian is a gay, and he was allegedly involved in romantic relationships with some of the mainstream actors in the Tamil Film industry.

Suchitra apologizes

In a video uploaded on her YouTube channel, Suchitra noted that she is issuing an apology after receiving Chennai Pattinampakkam police's constant calls.

The singer also added that she will send a personal email to Karthik Kumar, where she will apologize for her gay remarks.

"Karthik Kumar filed a complaint at the Pattinampakkam police station stating that I called him gay in interviews. He said that I should tender a public apology and send it over an e-mail as well," said Suchitra.

She added: ''Police officer Vijayalakshmi said that she had been following up regarding the apology and that I should be in prison for not issuing one. I didn't want to ruin her mental peace and hence I'm publishing my public apology."

Did Suchitra ruined the career of Karthik Kumar?

After her alleged claims made a few months back, several people claimed that Suchitra's remarks had spoiled the career of Karthik Kumar.

In the latest video, Suchitra noted that she did not want to ruin the career of the actor.

''I don't want to ruin his career. In fact, Karthik Kumar is the ultimate man. I hope you get more films because of this apology," added Suchitra.

The singer also urged Karthik Kumar to focus on his career and second wife, and requested him not to give much importance to her in his life.

"I think Karthik Kumar is giving me too much importance. I think he should concentrate on his life and second wife," she noted.